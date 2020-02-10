Family over everything for Marion Lawson

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier East football player, Marion Lawson wanted to make sure his entire family was present when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for Marietta College.

Monday, February 10, 2020 he was joined by family and friends to take the next step. The amount of people that were at Greenbrier High School to support him left him speechless.

“I am so blessed to have these people in my life, I just can’t. I have no words,” Lawson said.

Colette Lewis, Lawsons mother, was not surprised by the amount of friends and family that were there because of how Lawson treats everyone he meets.

“He is very good to everybody, he treats everyone the same so that is probably a lot of what you saw with so many people being here to support him. I think that has a lot to do with it. He loves his family and we all try to support him and support each other,” Lewis said.

Lawson is looking forward to starting his next chapter at Marietta because of the coaches and the top of the line facilities.