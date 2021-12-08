Fayette County Schools enforcing mask mandate for winter sports

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Winter sports are here and many people are asking: do you need a mask to attend games? The answer in Fayette County, is yes.

Superintendent Gary Hough said masks will be required to attend winter sporting events at schools in Fayette County. All winter sports take place indoors, so schools are hoping to eliminate the need for contact tracing or quarantines in the event of a positive case.

“I know there’s differing opinions on both sides of that topic,” said Superintendent Hough. “Our major stance is what’s going to be best for our students at this point, and (fans wearing masks) is really what’s best for our students. To be able to keep them in school, and in activities, and really that’s our total focus.”

The mask mandate will affect sporting events at Oak Hill, Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail High Schools.