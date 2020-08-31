Fayette County Schools opt out of student athlete testing

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, August 31, 2020, Governor Justice announced as a one time opportunity, counties that were in the orange range on the evening of Saturday, August 29, would be able to test their athletes, coaches, and band members for the potential to play Friday night.

If everyone tested negative, sports would be allowed. If just one person tested positive, they would have to re-evaluate and sports could not happen. Dave Moneypenny, the Oak Hill Head Football Coach, said there were many mixed messages about how this was going to work. The uncertainty was a reason for their decision to opt out of the student athlete testing.

Moneypenny explained if one of the players tested positive, the team would have to quarantine for 14 days and then start the cycle of the 14 practices over again, setting them back five weeks.

The decision to opt out means no Fayette County schools will be participating in games this week. Moneypenny told 59News they are working on setting up a game with Midland Trail at Oak Hill on Monday, September 7, 2020 to make up for their missed game.