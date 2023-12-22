BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center was filled to the brim with wrestling teams from across the state. The Fallen Heroes Tournament brings out the best of the best.

Among the team members are more and more female wrestlers.

Only seven years ago, six states recognized girls in the sport of wrestling. Now, there are 38 states that recognize women in wrestling.

Isabella Robinson is a wrestler at Summersville Middle School. This is Robinson’s first year wrestling.

She says she sees wrestling gaining popularity with women before her eyes.

“There’s not that many girls to wrestle so you have to find your positions with the boys. There are a lot more girls wrestling now so they are doing really well with them,” said Robinson.

Some high schools in West Virginia now have a separate division for girls. With more females joining the sport, there are enough participants to make their own category.

Aleeya Rideoutt drove down with her team from Charleston to compete. So far, she is undefeated.

“It’s tough, but when you know you can beat boys it’s really fun,” said Rideoutt.