Flying Eagles hope to build momentum for the 2021 season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Coming off last season with only one win, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles started to build some momentum towards the end of the season, something head coach Street Sarrett is hoping to see his team build on.

“We improved so much at the end of the season there and they come on there at the Huntington High Game. The last few games they lost but they were tight games, the offense really clicked so now we are concentrating on getting our defense right this year,” Sarrett said.

While defensively they need the most work, Coach Sarrett does have two key players returning on the offensive side of the ball. They also have been playing together since they were in elementary school and wear number 1 and 2 on the field.

“Maddex McMillen I mean he’s back and he is throwing the ball very well. I have high expectations for him,” Sarrett said. “Keynan Cook just committed to Georgetown, he is probably one of the top receivers in the state, look for big things out of him.”

The Flying Eagles have a relatively young team, Cook is doing his best to step up and be a team leader.

“This year we are a lot younger. We have a lot of young guys. So I am just trying to be the role model they are all looking up to. Just lead by example,” Cook said.

For Cook, it is important that he sees the team get better every day.

“1% better everyday, just better on ourselves as players, as teammates as friends as students. No matter the record, as long as we are out there having fun, I think the record will come the wins for come,” Cook said.

For three-year starting quarterback Maddex McMillen, he said it is important for the boys to execute their roles efficiently for them to have success on the field.

“We just have to play as a team and do our role and committee to doing our role and we will have a good year,” McMillen said.

McMillen also sees the big picture and wants to give the younger generation something to look forward to. His two big things

“Honestly I’d say just winning games you know just starting something up and get rolling for the next generations coming up. Just be the standard for everybody else,” McMillen said.

The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles start their season at home against Riverside on Friday, August 27, 2021.