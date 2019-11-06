Free admission Friday for Bluefield Beavers game

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – On Friday November 8th, the Bluefield Beavers (8-1) will host the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles (1-8) at Mitchell Stadium.

Admission to the game will be free thanks to the City of Bluefield. The community is welcome to come and celebrate Mitchell Stadium, which was just named “America’s Best High School Football Stadium” by a USA Today poll.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will read a proclamation at halftime and the City of Bluefield is sponsoring a fireworks display immediately following the game. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

