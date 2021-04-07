Girls Basketball Sectional Schedule

(WNVS) — Girls basketball sectional play begins next week, on Monday, April 12, 2021. Here is the schedule for each section:
Class A Region 3 Section 1 (Games set to tip at 7 p.m.)
Monday April 12: #5 Mount View vs. #4 Greater Beckley
Wednesday, April 14: #1 River View will host the winner of Mount View/Greater Beckley
Wednesday, April 14: #3 Montcalm vs. #2 James Monroe
Friday, April 16: Championship game at highest remaining seed
Class A Region 3 Section 2 (Games set to tip at 7 p.m.)
Tuesday, April 13: #4 Meadow Bridge vs. #1 Webster County
Tuesday, April 13: #3 Greenbrier West vs. #2 Richwood
Thursday, April 15: Championship game at highest remaining seed
Class AA Region 3 Section 1
Monday, April 12: #3 Bluefield vs. #2 Summers County
Tuesday, April 15: #1 Wyoming East will host the winner of Bluefield/Summers County for the championship game
Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 (Games set to tip at 7 p.m.)
Monday, April 12: #4 Independence vs. #1 PikeView
Monday, April 12: #3 Shady Spring vs. #2 Westside
Wednesday, April 14: Championship game at highest remaining seed
Class AAA Region 3 Section 2
Tuesday, April 13: #4 Oak Hill vs. #1 Woodrow Wilson
Tuesday, April 13: #3 Princeton vs. #2 Greenbrier East
Thursday, April 15: Championship game at highest remaining seed