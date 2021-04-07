Girls Basketball Sectional Schedule

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- For the third year, 20 area high school basketball teams will be competing for the championship of the New River CTC Invitational. Tournament Director Michael Green is excited to showcase the local talent after two postponed tournaments.

"Just to get the opportunity, not only to help promote the college, but also bring high school athletics back to the community," Green said. "We're excited about getting something for the community and the people to get behind and support."