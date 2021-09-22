Goodson duo puts up outrageous numbers, earn Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — When people in Southern West Virginia hear the last name Goodson, it is not unlikely for them to think if the Independence Patriots. For your Week Four Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week, 59News highlighted two Goodsons: Atticus and Cyrus.

In the Patriots last victory against the Shady Spring Tigers the two brothers were unstoppable, combining for seven touchdowns and over 400 yards of offense. Cyrus also had a pick six and Atticus now has 478 yards of offense in two games. These two brothers motivate each other on the field and keep one another going mentally.

“We’ve just always been competing, we compete in everything we do, try to beat each other in everything we do, and I think that carried over onto the field,” Cyrus said.

Atticus said he always tries to be a leader and help out his teammates when they get in their heads. He always makes it a point to make sure Cyrus is good to go come game time.

“I just try and take him under my wing a little bit, but I do that with everybody. But sometimes you have to get him a little, but more because he’s your little brother. He is making a name for himself,” Atticus said.

The Goodson brothers will have to wait a little bit longer to keep racking up the yardage in their 2021 campaign.