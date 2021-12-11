Graham G-Men fall just short of state title, already looking ahead to next season

SALEM, VA (WVNS) — The high school football season officially came to a close in the two Virginias on Saturday, December 11.

An undefeated season, a second state title for Graham Head Coach Tony Palmer and his seniors. History on the line. In their path stood the King William Cavaliers.

Both teams came out firing on all cylinders. The Cavaliers put the first points of the day on the board, but the G-men were quick to answer, and they did so in a similar fashion.

Turnovers and onside kicks kept the game close and the G-men put together a two-minute drill to make things a one-possession game before the half.

“We were amped I mean coming into halftime it was 21 28 we got the ball coming out so I mean everyone was looking for a score coming out of halftime looking for a stop a score to go up by one,” said Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, a senior wideout and defensive back for the G-Men.

But unfortunately for the G-Men those chances would not fall in the second half. King William would find the endzone multiple times while keeping Graham out altogether.

The Cavaliers took home the state championship with a 48 to 21 victory.

Emotions ran high after the final whistle, for the seniors on the team, this was their last time playing in the colors that meant so much to them.

“That’s family right there since I was 15 years old coming in as a ninth-grader, won state, here walking out we didn’t have the ending we wanted but I am proud of every one of them they will always be brothers to me,” said Brody Meadows a Graham Senior lineman.

But Meadows and his fellow seniors take pride in knowing this team will be back in this game sooner than later.

“Not every single one of those guys on the field offense or defense was seniors so I just cant wait to go into the locker room and tell all my young guys I better see the state championship trophy in the locker room next year,” said Turner-Bradshaw.

For Coach Palmer, while the season did not end the way they had hoped, he knows it won’t be long before they start looking ahead.

“We accomplished two of the three goals, we didn’t get the final goal, but like I said I am very proud of these guys. They are already asking to come back work out and lift weights and stuff,” said Palmer.

After some much-needed rest, they will start working toward that goal again.