BECKLEY, W (WVNS) – The Greater Beckley Christian Academy basketball team was stripped of nine wins from earlier this season.

Greater Beckley Christian will appeal the decision made by the Secondary Schools athletic commission in an appeal hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Before the ruling, the Crusaders had a record of 14-6, and were ranked fifth in the state’s Class A rankings.

Neither Greater Beckley Christian nor the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission were willing to comment on the sanctions.