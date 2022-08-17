GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – One local team that brings back a ton of production from last season is Greenbrier East.

Last season, starting Running Back and Safety Ian Kline became the first Spartan in school history to be named first-team all-state in his sophomore season.

Kline says he was honored when he found out he’d been selected.

“It didn’t really feel real,” said Kline. Waking up that morning I knew the all-state was coming out, but I didn’t think I was going to get it based on the school we play for and who we played. But when I saw that, I don’t know, it was kind of special to me.”

But it’s not just Kline that East will look to for explosive plays, the Spartans also bring back dependable pass catcher Lucas McAllister, and dynamic playmaker, QB-turned-wide receiver, Monquelle Davis.

“I like to think of myself, a little bit of a player like Lamar Jackson. But that’s just me being confident, I ain’t bragging or anything,” Davis said to 59News. “Ian Kline, he reminds me of like, Christian McCaffrey. And Lucas McAllister, he reminds me of… who’s that dude on the Rams? The Wide receiver, number 10… Cooper Kupp. That’s who he reminds me of.”

With the trio of Kline, McAllister, and Davis returning in the skill positions, the Spartans are poised to have one of the most explosive offenses in the entire state.

“I think (at skill positions) that’s where our strengths are, for sure. Because we have that experience on the field, and we have speed. We’re quick this year. We have inexperienced linemen, but they’re stepping it up and they’re looking good so far, so I think we’re going to be alright there too,” said McAllister.

East’s season could be decided by whether or not their young linemen can hold up long enough to spring the playmakers loose in the open field.