Greenbrier West Cavaliers working to build depth chart

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier West Cavaliers finished 9-1 in 2020, and 10-2 in 2019. This is all thanks to a lot of depth and experience on the team. Head Coach Toby Harris said this year, the experience level is a bit different.

“You know we are coming off of two real good seasons. We graduated 14 seniors last year which made up about most of our positions, we have about 5 starter positions back out of 22 . The kids work really hard they are young and inexperienced and that’s what makes coaching fun,” Harris said.

The success the Cavaliers had on the field the last two years has helped Coach Harris. The Cavaliers were able to run up the score on teams which meant the younger guys could get key reps during the 3rd and 4th quarters of games. Right now, they are trying to build on their depth chart.

“Our goal at this time and my goal has always been to try and get two people in each position that I think are starters and that is what we are trying to do,” Harris said. “We do not know what COVID is going to bring, sickness, injury or what have you, we are trying to develop depth right now.”

For senior Chase McClung and the rest of the senior class, they want to see the team step out onto the field with confidence regardless of how many minutes they get put in during a game.

“All of us seniors are trying to take guys under our wing and walk them through some stuff and make sure they have confidence,” McClung said. “Even if this year they do not play, their time is going to come so we have to build them up for when their time comes so they can hopefully do some great things at this school too.”

The Cavaliers have proved they are a team and program that you just cannot count out.

“We do not have high expectations from the people around us, so I think that this year we are relaxed and we just get to go and play, and I think a lot of people are just willing to go play hard no matter what position they are playing and that’s going to help a lot,” McClung said.

The Cavaliers open their season on the road on Friday, August 27, 2021 against Buffalo.