(WVNS) — It is time for the ladies to take Charleston and the matchups are set. Below you can find the schedule for the week.

Day 1: Tuesday, March 8

(A) 9:30 A.M. #3 Tug Valley vs. #6 Tucker County

(AA) 11:15 A.M. #4 Petersburg vs. #5 Frankfort

(A) 1:00 P.M. #2 Cameron vs. #7 River View

(A) 5:30 P.M. #1 Gilmer County vs. #8 Union

(AA) 7:15 P.M. #1 Parkersburg Catholic vs. #8 Buffalo

(A) 9:00 P.M. #4 Doddridge vs. #5 Webster County

Day 2: Wednesday March 9

(AAA) 9:30 A.M. #3 North Marion vs. #6 Keyser

(AA) 11:15 A.M. #3 St. Marys vs. #6 Summers County

(AAA) 1:00 P.M. #2 Logan vs. # Philip Barbour

(AAA) 5:30 P.M. #1 Fairmont vs. #8 Sissonville

(AA) 7:15 P.M. #2 Wyoming East vs. #7 Charleston Catholic

(AAA) 9:00 P.M. Nitro vs. PikeView

Day 3: Thursday, March 10

(AAAA) 9:30 A.M. #3 Wheeling Park vs. #6 Jefferson

(A) 11:15 A.M. Winner of #2 vs. #7 against Winner of #3 vs. #6

(AAAA) 1:00 P.M. #2 Morgantown vs. #7 Spring Mills

(AAAA) 5:30 P.M. #1 Huntington vs. #8 George Washington

(A) 7:15 P.M. Winner of #1 vs. #8 against Winner of #4 vs. #5

(AAAA) 9:00 P.M. #4 Cabell Midland vs. #5 Capital

Day 4: Friday, March 11

(AA) 9:30 A.M. Winner of #2 vs. #7 against Winner #3 vs. #6

(AAA) 11:15 A.M. Winner of #2 vs. #7 against Winner #3 vs. #6

(AA) 1:00 P.M. Winner of #1 vs. #8 against Winner of #4 vs. #5

(AAAA) 5:30 P.M. Winner of #1 vs. #8 against Winner of #4 vs. #5

(AAA) 7:15 P.M. Winner of #1 vs. #8 against Winner of #4 vs. #5

(AAAA) 9:00 P.M. Winner of #2 vs. #7 against Winner of #3 vs. #6

Day 5: Saturday, March 12

(A) 10:00 A.M. Championship Game

(AA) 12:30 P.M Championship Game

(AAA) 5:30 P.M. Championship Game

(AAAA) 8:00 P.M. Championship Game