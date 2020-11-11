‘Heart’ helped Flying Eagles earn spot in State Volleyball Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Heart is the motto that has been with the Flying Eagles Volleyball team this season.

“We have so much heart and we can lay it all out on the floor, and I think that is something that makes our team very strong,” senior libero, Asya Stewart said. .

It is what got them through mid-season quarantine, an intense five set sectional game against Greenbrier East, and what ultimately got them into the state tournament. Senior hitter, Savannah McMillion, said it has been a team effort.

“Honestly, we are always like play with heart, have heart in the game. If you don’t want it for yourself, want it for the whole team. So honestly it just kind of came as a team thing. Have heart,” McMillion said.

The Flying Eagles will begin their journey to a state title on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with a first round match-up between Hedgesville.

“I honestly think it is anyone’s state tournament this year and I think that’s great. The playing field is pretty level. If they go out and play like they did in the sectional championship, I think we can win it all for sure,” Bre Rhodes, Woodrow Wilson Head Volleyball Coach said.

Rhodes is no stranger to the state tournament. She has been the head coach for six years and went to Charleston three of those six years. She said the talent this year is some of the best she ever had.

“Everybody plays well, they play well together. I only have 13 on my roster and 11 of them see the floor. We have great versatility for sure,” Rhodes said.