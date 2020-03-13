High School athletes process season halt

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — As sports teams across the country learn their seasons have been postponed, coaches now have to deal with the aftermath.

Shady Spring Head Boys Basketball Coach, Ronnie Olson, told 59News he is trying to process this news with his team. His daughter, a member of the PikeView Panthers Girl’s Basketball Team, is also dealing with the pain of this. Her team was set to compete in the state semi finals on Friday, March 13, 2020. Coach Olson said the news is taking a toll on his family and players.

“Our boys and our seniors will never get to walk on that floor, small sliver of hope hopefully, but it’s not looking good. It’s been hard, it’s been hard for me, it’s been hard for our boys its’ been hard for our family and my daughter. I know it’s tough for everyone and no ones situation is more intense than anybody else’s,” Olson said.

Coaches are still hopeful they will be able to finish their tournament at a later date. As of right now, all extracurricular activities have been suspended, which includes spring sports.

