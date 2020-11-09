High School Football round one playoff schedule

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WVNS) — High School Football Playoffs are here, find out where and when your teams are playing.

Friday, November 13

#13 Herbert Hoover vs. #4 Liberty (Raleigh) – 7:30 kickoff at Woodrow Wilson High School

#15 Clay County vs. #2 Bluefield – 7:30 kickoff at Mitchell Stadium

Saturday, November 14

#15 Madonna vs. #2 Greenbrier West – 7:30 kickoff at Greenbrier West High School

Sunday, November 15

**These games will only be played if the following counties are in gold or better on the color coded map on Saturday, November 14**

Mineral County, Ohio County, Putnam County

#12 Buffalo vs. #5 Midland Trail – 3:00 kickoff at Midland Trail High School

#10 Princeton vs. #7 Wheeling Park – 5:00 kickoff at Wheeling Island Stadium

#14 Independence vs. #3 Frankfort – 5:00 kickoff at Frankfort Stadium

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Oklahoma High School Scores

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News

12SportsZone Twitter