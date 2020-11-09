High School Football round one playoff schedule

(WVNS) — High School Football Playoffs are here, find out where and when your teams are playing.
Friday, November 13
#13 Herbert Hoover vs. #4 Liberty (Raleigh) – 7:30 kickoff at Woodrow Wilson High School
#15 Clay County vs. #2 Bluefield – 7:30 kickoff at Mitchell Stadium
Saturday, November 14
#15 Madonna vs. #2 Greenbrier West – 7:30 kickoff at Greenbrier West High School
Sunday, November 15
**These games will only be played if the following counties are in gold or better on the color coded map on Saturday, November 14**
Mineral County, Ohio County, Putnam County
#12 Buffalo vs. #5 Midland Trail – 3:00 kickoff at Midland Trail High School
#10 Princeton vs. #7 Wheeling Park – 5:00 kickoff at Wheeling Island Stadium
#14 Independence vs. #3 Frankfort – 5:00 kickoff at Frankfort Stadium