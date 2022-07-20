PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to the WVSSAC, the official practice period for high school football does not begin until Monday, Aug 1, 2022.

Beforehand, teams are given the opportunity to go out on the field and work on conditioning as well as lifting weights in the weight room. But in the summer months, as temperatures continue to rise, they have to worry about making sure their kids stay hydrated.

“For the most part, making sure guys are hydrated and, you know, and getting in and getting proper stretching and getting them in the weight room and then you know, we save that practice time on the field for a little bit later in the evenings and it’s worked out fine,” said Chris Pedigo, the head football coach at Princeton High School.

At Princeton High School, they have a policy where they do not wait for specific times to have water breaks, but instead, players can get water whenever they choose if they are feeling dehydrated.

“It’s just its business as usual, I guess. You know, we just have to watch and make sure that the temps are not too high. We’ve had to adjust a little bit in June with some higher temps and move in practice just a little bit later in the day,” said Pedigo.

Pedigo said it is his top priority to ensure his player’s safety. Whether that means checking on the temperature to make sure it’s okay to practice or making sure their players are safe while out on the field.

“Well, it’s a turf field. You’re looking at ten, 15 degrees hotter, you know, than the air temperature usually. And you got to make sure and work around that. But we do a good job and our training staff does a good job making sure that we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” said Pedigo.

Staying safe during the summer months, so they are successful during the season.