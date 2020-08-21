High School Preview: Independence Patriots roll into the 2020 football season in style

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Coach John Lilly is going into his third season with the patriots, and his 33rd on the Gridiron. This fall, he and his team will take the field on new turf; turf that has changed the energy of the team drastically.

“This field right here that we got, brand new. I think is making everybody strive a little bit more for excellence coming out here and we aren’t having to play in mud. We are coming out here on a perfect beautiful day and just executing everything perfectly,” Patriots Quarterback and Linebacker, Isaiah Duncan, said.

The Patriots head into the season with only three seniors, but Lilly is not worried about that moving forward.

“Well we are real young, we lost a good senior bunch last year. We had a winning season and we didn’t get into the playoffs, but we’re probably more talented. We’re very young and very talented,” Lilly said.

Senior linebacker Cohen Miller said Coach Lilly is a players coach and the teams responds well to him on and off the field.

“He is a great coach he’s very into the team. He does whatever is best for the team, not just him or one player or one coach,” Miller said.

Lilly is happy with what he is seeing so far between the three week period and the first week of practice, but he said he is ready to see his boys in a game type situation.

“What we need to correct and the things that we need to get better on were going to have to get in a game situation on let them make mistakes and correct them on. That is just kind of the way it is when you have a young football team,” Lilly said.

The Patriots start their season on their new field Friday, September 4, 2020 against PikeView.