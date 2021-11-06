High School State Soccer tournament returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the Fall gives way to winter, high school sports’ first round of playoffs are underway.

“We always say it’s Beckley, its states, its where it has always been so it always means something to say you are on the road to Beckley,” said Anthony Uy, who was cheering on the boys and girls from Charleston Catholic high school.

The partnership between postseason high school soccer and the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex is a prominent one.

For years, teams from all across the state traveled to Beckley for the tournament and other competitions putting them out on the pitch.

“We’ve been playing here since my kids were in travel and played on some of these fields for championship games and to see the fields and what they put into these facilities is so nice,” said Uy.

Throughout the tournament the facilities were home to players’ parents and fans, all to cheer on the boys and girls from their area.

“Can you tell we are here for Wheeling Park,” said Alan and Suzanne Ice, a couple cheering on the girl’s soccer team.

One parent said how he loves the way sports brings people together through almost anything

“It is absolutely the best thing for the community the kids for everybody involved for us to come together to celebrate sports the great work these kids put into their dedication to sports and the communities that support them, it is so nice to see,” said Uy.

Whether it was their first trip to Raleigh County or frequent visitors, the trip is both exciting and nerve-wracking for players and coaches alike.

“It is special getting to drive down here getting to see it getting off the exit, for everyone it is special getting to play at this complex and just to be a part of the state tournament,” said Amy Mullen, the Charleston Catholic Girls soccer head coach.

Even after their time in the tournament is over, many fans and families stick around to take advantage of all the area has to offer.

“It has been a great tournament the city has been a great restaurant great hosts we have had a great time,” said Alan Ice.

One couple from Wheeling Park said outside of the competition they enjoyed getting to explore Tamarack, the Exhibition Coal mine, and other attractions and they hope to make the trip down next year.