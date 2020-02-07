Highly-anticipated Wyoming County Rivalry game postponed

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After the Friday, January 17, 2020 incident at the Westside vs. Wyoming East boys basketball game, it was uncertain if these two teams would ever play again.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020 a special board meeting was held to vote on how to move forward with this rivalry. The board decided that increased security would be the answer.

Friday, February 7, 2020 the two teams were supposed to meet again. Due to the inclement weather, schools in Wyoming County are closed February 7, 2020 so the game has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Wyoming East Head Coach Derek Brooks believes the safety of all the athletes is most important and that at the end of the day it is just a game.

“What we worry about most would be our kids safety, that’s how I feel and hopefully everyone else feels that way,” Brooks said. “It is just a game and after that, hopefully everyone goes home and enjoys time with their family.”

The makeup date for the boys’ basketball game between Wyoming East and Westside will be played on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Westside. Tip off for JV is set for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for varsity.