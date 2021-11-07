A look into how the round of the high school football playoffs lined up

(WVNS) — With the regular season of high school football coming to a close, this means the playoffs are upon us.

Starting in the Class AAA, we have three teams in the area staking their claim.

Keynan Richardson Cook and the Flying Eagles of Woodrow Wilson High school sit in the 13 seed, they travel to take on 4 University High School.

The Greenbrier East Spartans are the only Class AAA in our area to get to start out at home, they sit at 8 hosting 9 George Washington High school.

The Princeton Tigers placed at 10, they travel to take on 7 Spring Valley each of those games kick off on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Moving on to AA. We have an exciting Raleigh County matchup, as the 15 Shady Spring Tigers head out to Coal City to take on the highest seeded time in the area, 2 Independence Patriots in a rematch of their regular-season showdown on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The Bluefield Beavers put together enough games to make a postseason appearance, they sit at 14 taking on 3 Point Pleasant, that game is Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Every Raleigh County team found their way into the playoffs. Logan Dodrill and the Liberty Raiders sit at 12 taking on 5 Poca Dots on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County High school starts on their home turf as the 7 seed, hosting Roane County high school on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Finishing up with Class A, the 15 seed Midland Trial Patriots hit the road for a tough one against 2 Doddridge High School on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Bridge snagged the 14 seed, they go up against the 3 seed East Hardy high school on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

A historic season for Mount View culminates with a chance to host a playoff game in their new stadium, they sit at 5 hosting 12 Sherman high school Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The loss on Nov. 5 did not knock Greenbrier West out of 11, they hit the road to take on 6 Williamstown on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Head Coach John Mustain and his Mavericks earned the 7 and host 10 Trinity High School on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Looking into Virginia, the undefeated Graham G-men host Lee High school on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.