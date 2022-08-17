MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There may not be a younger football team in the entire state than this year’s squad at Montcalm High School.

The Generals began summer practice with zero seniors on the roster. In addition, they list only five juniors on the roster. This means more than seventy-five percent of the Generals’ team is made up of freshmen and sophomores.

“We fully expect that this year is a learning year. It’s a year to gain experience for the younger guys. A year for those guys to learn our system and get acclimated to the high school game,” said Adam Havens, the head coach for the Generals.

Havens said he expects the General’s inexperience to show itself early on in the schedule. But he believes they will improve by leaps and bounds as they gain valuable experience over the course of the season.