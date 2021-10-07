One of the biggest high school football rivalries returns to the two Virginias

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Beavers take on Graham high school on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the battle of the two Virginia’s, one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in the country.

The two teams have not faced off in nearly two years, the game was originally scheduled for the beginning of the season but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Beavers are now 0-and-1, while on the other side, the G-Men are undefeated in four games. Coming off of a bye week, G-Men Head Coach Tony Palmer knows his guys and the community are excited to get things going on the gridiron, as the anticipation of the match-up continues to build up.

“Yeah they are anxious to play I mean we usually start the season with that game and it is a real exciting time for those seniors and really everybody,” said Coach Palmer.

The last time these teams faced off was in 2019 when the Beavers took down the G-Men 41-27.

But with the last two seasons filled with unknowns and canceled games, both teams are just excited to finally face off again.

Beavers Head Coach Freddie Simon said his focus is on playing Graham and finishing out the season playing as many games as they can.

“Well, let’s do the best we can with what the situation is. It’s been 35 days since we have played a game and it has been a crazy season,” said Coach Simon.

In order to try and recover their season, the Beavers will play three games before Oct. 15.

While there is a lot up in the air about this game, one thing is for sure.

Roger Topping with the Mercer County Health Department said rain or shine or snow, a lot of people will be in attendance for the showdown.

He wanted people to remember one thing as they tailgate and cheer.

It’s going to be fun, whoever wins, they’ll be celebrating for the rest of the year and whoever loses they will be getting ready for next year, I just ask that people be smart when they go,” said Topping.