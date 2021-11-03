Week 10 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week – Nate Grayton

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) There were a lot of great performances all around Southern West Virginia Friday, October 29, 2021. However, when it came to deciding on this week’s Rainelle Medical Center player of the week, Woodrow Wilson’s Nate Grayton left no doubt that this week belonged to him.

It was a stellar four-touchdown performance from the junior running back as Woodrow Wilson took on Oak Hill. However, it was the electric sideline to sideline punt return touchdown that changed the game and sent Woodrow Wilson on their way to a 49-10 victory over the Red Devils.

Grayton’s standout night helped the Flying Eagles keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We just trying to get to the playoffs and we know we gotta win these next two games to get in so we went in just fighting our hardest just doing our best to try and get in,” said Grayton.

They currently sit tied for the sixteenth spot in AAA, where only the top sixteen teams qualify. Meaning, Woodrow Wilson’s playoff fate may hang in the balance as they head to South Charleston for their final regular-season game on Friday, November 5, 2021.