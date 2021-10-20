Week 8 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Ian Cline

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — When one player is able to consistently perform week in and week out,

It is hard not to take notice. Especially when they bounce back after having an off week. This describes the performance of our Rainelle Medical Center player of the week.

To say Ian Cline is deserving of the recognition this week is an understatement. The sophomore has outperformed expectations all season, and this week he outdid himself.

Rushing for 284 yards on 27 carries, Cline’s four touchdowns on the night pushed the Spartans to a much-needed victory over Ripley.

Not only did the win help put Greenbrier East on the right track for playoffs, but Cline’s performance is in the history books as the third-best single-game performance for the school.

“I mean I really wasn’t setting, my mindset was no records in my head or nothing, I was just coming out there and playing. When I heard the number it kind of shocked me in the huddle there after the game so yeah it kind of surprised me,” said Cline.

Cline said the trust his teammates and coaches placed on him as a younger leader on the team means the world.