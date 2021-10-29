Inside the SportsZone: Closing in on the end of the season

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WVNS) — Week 10 of High School football has come and passed. Here is a look at the scores and highlights across our region:

Greenbrier East 23, Princeton 17

Midland Trail 33, Greenbrier West 8

Bluefield 21, Ridgeview 12

Nicholas County 25, James Monroe 7

Richwood , Summers County

Shady Spring 29, Liberty 26

Meadow Bridge 22, Sherman 14

Hurley 48, Montcalm 22

Tygarts Valley 20, Pocahontas County 0

Mountview 51, Westside 0

Independence 60, Wyoming East 8

Woodrow Wilson 49, Oak Hill 10

Riverview 26, Pikeview 36

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories