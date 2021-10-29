Inside the SportsZone: Closing in on the end of the season

(WVNS) — Week 10 of High School football has come and passed. Here is a look at the scores and highlights across our region:
Greenbrier East 23, Princeton 17
Midland Trail 33, Greenbrier West 8
Bluefield 21, Ridgeview 12
Nicholas County 25, James Monroe 7
Richwood , Summers County
Shady Spring 29, Liberty 26
Meadow Bridge 22, Sherman 14
Hurley 48, Montcalm 22
Tygarts Valley 20, Pocahontas County 0
Mountview 51, Westside 0
Independence 60, Wyoming East 8
Woodrow Wilson 49, Oak Hill 10
Riverview 26, Pikeview 36