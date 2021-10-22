Inside the SportsZone: Final few weeks of the regular season

(WVNS) — The final few weeks of the regular season are here. Check out the score and highlights from week 9 of High School Football.

Independence 57, Nicholas County 21

Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21

Liberty 46, James Monroe 12

Mount View 54, Tolsia 0

Clay County 20, River View 6

Greenbrier East 56, Hampshire 6

Bridgeport 42, Princeton 7

PikeView 28, Wyoming East 12

Ripley 14, Shady Spring 28

Meadow Bridge 34, Montcalm 0

Midland Trail 41, Richwood 2

Summers County 20, Pocahontas County 26

Tug Valley 29, Westside 22

Woodrow Wilson 35, George Washington 48

Greenbrier West 38, Sherman 8

