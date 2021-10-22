Inside the SportsZone: Final few weeks of the regular season

(WVNS) — The final few weeks of the regular season are here. Check out the score and highlights from week 9 of High School Football.
Independence 57, Nicholas County 21
Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21
Liberty 46, James Monroe 12
Mount View 54, Tolsia 0
Clay County 20, River View 6
Greenbrier East 56, Hampshire 6
Bridgeport 42, Princeton 7
PikeView 28, Wyoming East 12
Ripley 14, Shady Spring 28
Meadow Bridge 34, Montcalm 0
Midland Trail 41, Richwood 2
Summers County 20, Pocahontas County 26
Tug Valley 29, Westside 22
Woodrow Wilson 35, George Washington 48
Greenbrier West 38, Sherman 8