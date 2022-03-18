CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — There was no shortage of excitement on day four of the WVSSAC boys state basketball tournament as Greater Beckley and James Monroe took the court.

Last year the Crusaders saw their dreams of going to the state tournament shattered in the last game of the regional tournament by a buzzer-beater. This year the postseason proved to be just as tumultuous as they trailed by double digits in both regional play and the first round of the state tournament.

But they never gave up, and will themselves to the second round to take on the three seed, Tucker County

Senior Kaden Smallwood said in the days leading up to the game, he thought a lot about last years ending, and he wanted to ensure that wasn’t the case this time.

“To be here in this position means everything, especially in my senior year, it means the world, and I couldn’t be more blessed,” said Smallwood.

Smallwood and Kendrick Wilson were a dynamic duo in the backcourt.

Greater Beckley underperformed in the paint and in the turnover margin.

“Our execution wasn’t there on the offensive end today cause Tucker County is tough, they bump cutters they block out well we didn’t get many second shots so we have got to be able to execute in the half-court,” said Justin Arvon the Greater Beckley Head Basketball Coach.

Despite their shortcomings, the Crusaders led the entire game, without any points coming from the bench, as ineligibility forced the suspension of four players in the program.

The remaining players said they know how much their teammates wish they could be out on the court with them.

“They are playing for those guys and they are playing for each other and the adversity has built us stronger and these guys have really rallied around them and each other in this state tournament,” said Arvon.

It drove them to keep their fouls to a minimum and stay on the court. But when they needed it most they came up big in the paint.

The Crusaders held on to a 48-40 victory to advance to the Class A state championship.

Next up was the James Monroe, the top seed, going up against Huntington St. Joseph’s.

The Mavericks came out strong out of the gate, taking no time at all to jump to a 7 point run in the first few minutes

While it was St. Patrick’s Day, the day was anything but lucky for the Irish.

James Monroe did what they do best, Eli Allen and Collin Fox each tacked on double-double performances, while Allen was just one assist away from a triple-double.

The second half was nothing but momentum for the Mavericks, and their community came out in full force to fan the flames.

“It means a lot, it’s been a long four years for our seniors, just winning that and having the community coming out and showing out for us just means a lot to us, I think I can speak for everyone here, it just means a lot to us,” said Cameron Thomas, a James Monroe senior.

Cameron Thomas and company put up a 67 to 44 victory to advance to the state championship.

“But more than that, as you can tell out here, Monroe county is not a big county. And what this means to our community and our school, it means just as much to them as it does to us,” said Matt Sauvage, the James Monroe Head Basketball Coach.

They will take on a familiar opponent in the state championship, one they have already faced three times this season.

For the fourth time this season, James Monroe and Greater Beckley will meet each other, this time in the Class A State Championship game.

“You know all three times we’ve played so far, I’ll use the word dog fight. Its been a battle, the whole game like there wasn’t a time where it wasn’t a battle and so I expect nothing different,” said Sauvage.

The winner will be out of Southern West Virginia, the only question is who is it going to be.