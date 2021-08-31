James Monroe postpones Week 2 matchup against Pendleton County

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — At this early point in the school year, multiple sporting events are postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Monroe County Board of Education made the decision to close all schools for the remainder of the week because of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. This means all games and practices are also canceled, including James Monroe’s game against Pendleton County on Friday.

“Hopefully, any time this occurs between two school systems, something can be worked out to where we don’t have to go that route,” said John Mustain, the James Monroe Head Football Coach.

Mustain said the decision to postpone their game against Pendleton County was a mutual one, as COVID-19 affected both programs.