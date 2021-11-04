Kierra Richmond taking her talents to WVU Tech

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) –Taking the next step in your academic career is always an exciting time but adding your athletic career to that, makes it even better.

Shady Spring High School’s Kierra Richmond will be taking her brains and basketball skills to WVU Tech next fall to pursue her dream of playing basketball at the collegiate level. Richmond said she clicked with the girls and the coaching staff, and it just felt right. Another plus is that her support system is not far up the road.

“Being close to my family really means a lot. Family means everything to me so being able to have them so being able to have them 10 minutes away from me is really going to help me get through it,” Richmond said.

Richmond said she will be playing a guard position for Golden Bears and is looking forward to their fast-paced play and getting to drive the lane.