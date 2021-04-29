Ladies State Basketball Tournament: Day Two Recap

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Day two of the Girls State Basketball Tournament had three local teams playing. Midland Trail got the morning started against Nitro in the first game of the AA bracket.

For the second time in three years the Patriots earned a trip to Charleston, but had to take a new path to do so. With the new classifications, the Patriots had to win their first AAA Sectional Game against Herbert Hoover after losing the Championship by two points to Sissionville. The Patriots punched their ticket to States by beating Shady Spring High School in the Regional Co-Final.

To move on in the State Tournament they’d have to get past Nitro, but they had only lost one game all season. The Patriots tied to keep it close for as long as possible and junior, Meghan Gill played a big role in that recording a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Meghan Gill recorded a double double with fourteen points and eleven rebounds. Even though the game did not go the way the Patriots wanted, they were just happy to be there.

“It feels great coming from single A to triple A showing that we can play with these girls it feels great that we can come and compete with everybody else,” Senior Emily Dickerson said.

The Patriots end their inaugural season in Triple A, 8 -2 as they fall to Nitro 63 to 28.

In the next area game powerhouse and number two seed Wyoming East took on the seventh seed Mingo Central. The Lady Warriors came into this game building off of the momentum of their ridiculous 82-17 region three championship over Champanville.

The Minors hop to upset the girls from Wyoming County but that is much easier said than done. They come out hot sinking three pointers right off the bat. Skylar Davidson and Sarah Saunders set the tone early. Mingo Central hung in there thanks to plays from Jenna Wagoner. However, it was not enough to match the dynamic scoring from Hannah Blankenship and company.

The Lady Warriors roll past Mingo Central 60-32, they look ahead to their matchup against number three Petersburg High School on Friday.

The ladies from PikeView had the final game of the night against Logan High School. PikeView came into this game off of a two point Region Three Championship over Sissonville. The Wildcats building off of the momentum of their own double digit victory over Winfield High to clinch the Championship.

Logan came out taking shots early, and the Wildcats would jump to an early lead in the first.

Hannah Perdue and the rest of the Panthers doing their best to keep it close, Perdue making sure her name was known as she was making plays all night.

At the end, it was not enough and Logan High School ended the Panthers postseason run 61-30.