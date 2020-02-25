Linda K. Epling Stadium gearing up for busy baseball season

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Baseball season is here; between MLB spring training, college baseball and high school baseball, diamonds around the country are in full swing.

Epling Field in Beckley is one of those diamonds that sees a lot of foot traffic over the next few months. It is known for hosting all sorts of baseball games over the season, from college games all the way to youth league games. Jim Holland, the West Virginia Miners Director of Game Day Operations, is ready for a busy seven months.

“We pride ourselves in that we can host a lot of games, starting in February. Last year, we added a youth league in the fall for kids 8 to 12. So basically we are going from the middle of February right up to the end of September and a little bit of October, playing something here about every night,” Holland said.

Linda K. Epling Stadium is great for baseball games and their fans because they have a turf field, so games rarely get canceled. The full schedule can be found on their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Members of White Sulphur Springs community remember Katherine Johnson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Members of White Sulphur Springs community remember Katherine Johnson"

Town of Richlands offering utility assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Richlands offering utility assistance"

Two candidates on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two candidates on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff"

Fayetteville PD receives donations to help comfort kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville PD receives donations to help comfort kids"

VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News