Linda K. Epling Stadium gearing up for busy baseball season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Baseball season is here; between MLB spring training, college baseball and high school baseball, diamonds around the country are in full swing.

Epling Field in Beckley is one of those diamonds that sees a lot of foot traffic over the next few months. It is known for hosting all sorts of baseball games over the season, from college games all the way to youth league games. Jim Holland, the West Virginia Miners Director of Game Day Operations, is ready for a busy seven months.

“We pride ourselves in that we can host a lot of games, starting in February. Last year, we added a youth league in the fall for kids 8 to 12. So basically we are going from the middle of February right up to the end of September and a little bit of October, playing something here about every night,” Holland said.

Linda K. Epling Stadium is great for baseball games and their fans because they have a turf field, so games rarely get canceled. The full schedule can be found on their website.