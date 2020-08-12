Makayla Morgan begins her trek to Spain

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Makayla Morgan has been playing basketball since she could walk. When she stepped off the court in Charleston at the state basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, she thought her playing days were over. However, a new opportunity presented itself.

July of 2021, Makayla will be boarding a plane to play basketball in Spain for the USA Basketball team.

“It is actually like a tour thing so I get to go over there and tour their culture but also get to play games, pretty cool. I was the only picked out of West Virginia out of 10 other girls,” Makayla said.

This is something her father, Bam, is very proud of.

“It is a blessing. I mean she is my hero, she has worked so hard. To get to do this is an honor to be able to take something you love and see the country with it, it is awesome,” Bam said.

Makayla’s hard work on and off the court helped her grow as a teammate and as a leader. Leslie Bailey played with her for eight years and is thankful to have had a teammate like her.

“Makayla has always been that leader on our floor. She has always been the play maker,” Bailey said. “If we weren’t doing too hot in a practice or something she was always the first one to be, like, ‘hey guys we need to set it up and do better.’ Anytime you were doing something good she was always the first person to pat you on the back and say good job.”

The price to get to Spain is rather steep, so the Oceana community is doing all they can to get Makayla and her parents across the Atlantic. Her family and community are raising money to help reach her goal of $5,000.

“We are doing car stops, checking in to do some car washes, maybe some hot dog sales, going to get a few things to raffle and stuff like that. Every little bit helps,” Bam said.

No matter what is in store, Makayla said the local support over all these years is the most priceless treasure of being raised in a small town.

“This community means everything to me. It means a lot that they have just followed me through my basketball career and to know that they support me and I can just put them on my back is just a huge honor to me,” Makayla said.

If you want to help send her family to Spain, their next fundraising event will be a hot dog sale on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Oceana.

