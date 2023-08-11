MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) – The Meadow Bridge Wildcats are making big changes this year.

Coach Dwayne Reichard is completely overhauling the offense, ditching the spread in favor of a run-heavy, smashmouth approach.

Reichard believes the new offense will be a better fit for the Wildcats’ personnel, and will give linemen like Senior Blake Bennett a chance to push opposing teams around.

“I like it a lot. Power-I is my favorite,” said Bennett. “Just the physicality of it. Right there in the trenches. Up close and personal.”

“We’ve got a couple of big Running Backs, a big Offensive Line, and we feel like we can line up and power with the best of them,” Reichard told 59News.

Kaiden Sims and Trip Roles both figure to see a lot of touches out of the Meadow Bridge backfield, and returning Quarterback Brayden Thomas will be a threat both to pass and to run.

The Wildcats, who lost two games in overtime last season, believe their more physical new offense will wear teams down, and help turn some of those close losses into victories this season.