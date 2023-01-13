SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Meg Williams of Shady Spring High School has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Volleyball Player of the Year.

The award recognizes someone with outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

Williams, the senior middle hitter for the Shady Spring Tigers, helped lead the Tigers to a 52-5-1 and a trip to the state championship match this season. She finished the season with 553 kills, averaging 4.3 per set, 389 digs and 120 blocks. She concluded her high school career with 1,541 kills and 1,123 digs. She as also the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Player of the Year.

Her high standards of academic achievement are shown through her work in the classroom where she has maintained a 4.13 GPA. She signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on a scholarship at Concord University where she will enroll this fall.

Her exemplary character is scene through her work as a member of National Honor Society. She has volunteered mentoring 9th graders in the Next Step Program at Shady Spring. Williams has also dedicated her time to an autism awareness fundraiser and Daniels Elementary Field Day.

“Being a Gatorade Player of the Year means paying it forward for the next generation. Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every Player of the Year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations,” a Gatorade statement said.