Midland Trail Patriots, a small town team with big expectations

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A small town team, but not a small mindset, the Midland Trail Patriots are ready to prove they can hang with anybody.

As the patriots inch closer to practicing at full speed, Head Coach Frank Isaacs said he is happy to just be back on the field. Knowing this could change in a day, Coach Isaacs preaches the importance of being smart and safe to his players. He said he is trying to build on last season’s momentum and reach the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

“And that is nothing that the coaching staff is done that is what our kids have done, they have worked in the weight room, they have done what they needed to do to better themselves,” Issacs said.

On the Patriots squad, Coach Isaacs pushes the importance of becoming well rounded men on and off the field. So instead of practices twice a day in the summer, many players leave the weight room and head to work. Coach Isaacs knows his guys are going to be ready to take on Clay County on the road on Friday, August 27, 2021.