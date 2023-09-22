(WVNS) — Week 5 was full of hard-hitting action as teams continue to forge their path to the postseason. Here are the scores:
Princeton 42, Tazewell 0
Lincoln County 21, Woodrow Wilson 49
Midland Trail 6, Summers County 16
Virginia High 14, Graham 21
Shady Spring 40, Pikeview 12
Wyoming East 0, Man 69
Montcalm 86, Hannan 0
James Monroe 21, Narrows 6
Liberty 14, Clay County 61
Oak Hill 13, Ripley 10
Mount View 12, Buffalo 6
Independence 6, Mingo Central 24
Riverview 38, Van 14
Richlands 7, Lebanon 28