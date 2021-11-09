MLB RBI winter baseball camps coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — MLB RBI Baseball Camps are coming to Beckley.

The goal of the camp is to work on athletes hitting, pitching, throwing, base running and more; all skills that will take players to the next level. The camps will be held at the MLB Training Center, formerly known as Upperdeck Training Center on Ragland Road in Beckley.

Camps will take place from Nov. 20-21, Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-19. Each two-day camp costs 100 dollars and is for athletes aged 9 through 18.

To register for the camp, go to the West Virginia Miners Facebook page or call (304) 252-7233.