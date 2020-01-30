Moneypenny takes over the gridiron at Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — There is officially a new head man on the gridiron over at Oak Hill High School. Former Fayeteville Head Football Coach David Moneypenny will be sporting red, white and black this coming fall and is excited for his new adventure.

“Maybe the challenge, surprises the unknown I really embrace a challenge this is going to be a lot of fun as well.,” Moneypenny said.

Moneypenny said building relationships is a big part of coaching for him and he is also looking forward to building them with his new athletes and coaching staff. Until the season kicks off, his team will be hard at work in the weight room.

