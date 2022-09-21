MONTCALM, MERCER COUNTY (WVNS) — We are nearly halfway through the high school football season, and there was a lot of fun football to watch in the last month. But there might not be a more surprising performance than the Montcalm Generals.

In the offseason we spoke with Head Coach Adam Havens, who told us with such a young roster, this was going to be a rebuilding year for his squad.

“We fully expect that this year is a learning year. It’s a year to gain experience for the younger guys. A year for those guys to learn our system and get acclimated to the high school game,” Havens said in August.

Greenbrier West, James Monroe, and Independence are all undefeated so far this season. The Montcalm Generals were added to the list for the first time in school history.

Havens admitted the team’s performance caught him off guard. He attributes the success to their aggressive defense, getting stops when they need them, and putting together long-sustaining drives.

“These kids to get this type of success this early on, hopefully, it’s going to light a spark that burns really strong for the next couple of years,” said Havens.

Both this season and last proved to be emotional early on for Havens, given the early passing of his father Craig Havens, the former Montcalm High school principal in March of 2021.

The first really strong emotional reflection was after last Friday you know such a close game and it was a game we really felt as a staff and as a program that would really put us over the top for the rest of the year and when it was over, I was really overcome with emotion,” said Havens.

Havens was a player on the Generals back in 2005 when the team put together its best record in school history, he hopes to replicate and improve upon that success this season.

The Generals get some much-needed rest this week during their bye. And they hope to continue their winning ways against Hundred High school on Friday, September 30, 2022.