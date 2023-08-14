WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Expect the Mount View Golden Knights to look a lot different this year.

Head Coach Maurice Gravely is writing off last season as one to forget. The Golden Knights finished a disappointing 3-7 last season, after making a playoff run the year before.

Coach Gravely is turning to Junior Jaron Hale at Quarterback to try to turn things around in 2023.

“We need to play like we have a chip on our shoulder. I mean, last year was not very good. I know it wasn’t very good for me as a coach, and I know we’re better than what our record showed last year,” Gravely told 59News.

“Last year I expected us to do more, so this year I’m going to try to go above and beyond,” Hale added.

Hale told 59News he models his game after Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson, and he intends to be a big play threat every time he touches the ball, like Jackson is in the NFL.

Between Hale’s speed and Running Back Tavious Richardson’s power, the Golden Knights should rely on their dynamic ground attack to get them back on the hunt for the playoffs in 2023.