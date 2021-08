WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Mount View vs. Man High School football game schedule for Friday, September 3, 2021 has been canceled.

According to Mount View Athletic Director Lawrence Barber, the game Friday night is canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within Man High School. Barber said they are currently looking at all possibilities before any decisions are made about a make up date or finding a replacement team.

Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more about the upcoming game.