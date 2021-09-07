Multiple football games cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19

(WVNS) — Just a few weeks into fall high school sports, and numerous games were either postponed or cancelled.

Last year, COVID-19 restrictions and regulations for athletics and attendance were put in place by the WVSSAC. This year, the decisions were left to the individual county health departments and boards of education.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said while they are not requiring any guidelines this year, they should still be utilized.

“Well last year we gave out a lot of guidelines that were required and those guidelines are still very useful to the schools, and we think that that will be good guidelines for them for this year,” said Dolan.

Dolan said they are already having discussions about postseason tournaments for indoor sports.

Looking locally, James Monroe rescheduled their game for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 against Greenbrier West to October 8, 2021. Bluefield postponed their Sept. 10 game against Pulaski. The Liberty and PikeView game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 was pushed to Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.