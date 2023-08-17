OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – After six years as the Defensive Coordinator at Princeton Senior High School, Davon Marion is back home in Fayette County and embracing his first opportunity as a head coach.

Despite his years of experience, Marion says being the head man does come with some unexpected challenges.

“I’m learning a lot,” Marion told 59News. “Learning something new everyday.”

Players told 59News Marion’s hands-on style is already making a difference in practice.

“He’s pushed us a lot harder, actually. He can actually get out on the field and show us what we’ve got to do and show us how to do it, and he explains it way smoother,” said junior wide receiver Mikey Spack.

As Marion brings a new excitement to the program, he is also making big changes to the offense. The Red Devils are leaving their traditional Wing-T offense behind this year in favor of a more modern offense.

“A lot of spread. A lot of passing the ball around,” said senior quarterback Malachi Lewis. “I can’t wait for it. Can’t wait for next Friday.”

Although a lot is changing in Oak Hill, Lewis and Spack are confident they will hit the ground running because of a foundation built on years of friendship.

“We have a pretty good mutual relationship on the field and off the field. I’m a fan of his whole family, so we keep in touch. We’ve got this special bond, in my opinion,” said Spack.

Coach Marion, a graduate of Mount Hope High School, said it’s important to him to get his local community involved and invested in the future of the Red Devil football team.

“We’re just trying to build something new. That’s my game plan. Just build something new, give the kids and the fans something exciting to look forward to on Friday nights, and we’ll see what this season looks like,” said Marion.