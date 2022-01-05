New River CTC basketball tournament continues amidst COVID, bad weather

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The New River CTC basketball tournament continues Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Wednesday’s 3 p.m. game was supposed to take place between PikeView and Spring Valley. But, that became the tournament’s second cancellation due to a COVID outbreak on the Spring Valley team.

Tournament Director and Independence High Coach Michael Green, said between COVID outbreaks and inclement weather, coaches and players have had to be very flexible.

“We have the inclement weather coming in potentially tomorrow afternoon and Friday. So that’s going to be a concern for us. We’re playing that by ear,” said Green. “We do have some contingency plans. You know, we lost Spring Valley Girls to COVID protocol earlier in the week. We got a call yesterday that Wyoming East’s Boys team was out for COVID. So, you know, a lot of challenges pulling this thing off this week, but so far we’ve only lost two games.”

In Wednesday’s first game, the PikeView girls team fell to Spring Valley by a score of 57-47.

Mount View High School takes on Liberty at 6:30

And Richwood faces off against Man High School at 8:15.