BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The New River CTC invitational returns for the fifth year, as some of the areas’ top boys and girls high school basketball teams take on programs from across the country.

The tournament tips off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, as the Liberty Raiders boy’s basketball team take on the visiting Richwood Lumberjacks. Then right after the girls’ bracket gets going, as the undefeated Wyoming East Lady Warriors host red-hot Spring Valley. Capping off the opening night, Ronnie Olson and the Shady Spring Tigers return to take on the Princeton Tigers.

With twenty-two, total teams in the tournament, consisting of fourteen local programs, NRCTC executive director Michael Green said there is a lot to get excited about. One game he cannot wait for is a game between the Special Olympics teams of Raleigh and Fayette counties.

“It will be the most entertaining game of the week and I would encourage anyone to come out Friday [January 6] at 1:30 p.m. and support those men and women participating in that event,” said Green.

Tickets are still available for purchase at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.