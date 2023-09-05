BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The New River Community and Technical College recently announced the teams who will be playing in the sixth annual New River CTC Invitational.

The tournament, tipping off on January 2, 2024, will bring men’s and women’s middle and high school basketball teams to battle it out on the hardwood. Below is a full list of participating teams.

AAAA Teams Princeton Tigers (Boys & Girls)

Greenbrier East (Boys)

Woodrow Wilson (Boys & Girls)

Huntington (Boys & Girls)

Cabell Midland (Boys)

Musselman (Boys)

University (Girls)

Spring Valley (Girls) AAA Teams Independence Patriots (Boys)

PikeView (Boys)

Shady Spring (Boys & Girls)

Elkins (Boys)

AA Teams Wyoming East (Boys & Girls)

Liberty Raiders (Boys

Bluefield Beavers (Boys & Girls)

Westside Renegades (Boys) A Teams Greenbrier West (Boys)

James Monroe (Boys)

Webster County (Boys)

Mercer Christian Academy (boys)

Summers County (Boys)

Team within the middle school division will include Mullens, Independence, Eastern Greenbrier, and Greater Beckley Christian Academy.

Year after year, the Invitational showcases the remarkable talent within our community and emphasizes the values of teamwork and sportsmanship. We are excited to provide a platform for young athletes to demonstrate their talent on the court while also providing connections and support that extend beyond the game. Michael Green | Chief of Staff & VP of Internal Affairs

The New River CTC Foundation awards more than $125,000 in scholarships every year. At the end of the tournament, the foundation will be providing one participating school with $1,000 for having the “Most Outstanding Cheering Section”.

The Invitational, which is New River CTC’s biggest fundraiser of the year, is slated to last from January 2, to January 6, 2023.