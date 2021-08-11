New Westside Head Coach looks to build off shortened 2020 football season

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — New Head Coach of the Westside Renegades, Tyler Dunigon, is looking to build off of what was an abbreviated 2020 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After ending their season with a .500 (2-2) record, the Renegades are looking to some of their returning starters to step up in the face of adversity. Offensively, the ball will seem to filter through their top two playmakers from last year in Junior signal caller, Jaxon Cogar, and running back, Blake Goode.

“The highlights we’re not able to do much without pads, so of course we’ve been throwing around a lot. Jaxon’s looking good, looking like he’s taking that leap from sophomore to junior. At running back, I got starter Blake Goode back. I can’t say much about him that ain’t been said. He’s gotten a lot of coverage around here, everyone is southern WV knows who he is,” Coach Dunigon said.

Coach Dunigon is looking to build on the mental toughness of his student-athletes and not solely on the athletic ability.

“I want to get these guys more mentally tough. Not just physical and not just weight room, trying to get them used to when practice is hard and times are tough, are we still giving our best effort? Are we still giving 100 percent? Are we still holding ourselves accountable? Just trying to give the program the toughness that will compete in double A,” Coach Dunigon explained.

Playoffs are always the end goal when it comes to high school football. That is no different when talking to both Cogar and Goode.

Blake Goode said, “The goal is always playoffs for us and do the best we can do.”

“I just want to win. I want to go to the playoffs and see what happens from there,” said Cogar.

The Renegades begin their 2021 football season on the road against Wyoming County rival, Wyoming East, on Friday, August 27, 2021. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.