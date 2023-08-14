FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — 2023 is a year of new beginnings for the Greenbrier East Spartans.

The Spartans, who finished last season with a 4-6 record, figure to boast one of the youngest starting lineups in Triple-A football this year.

Many of the key players from last year’s team are gone, but Head Coach Ray Lee told 59News that just creates an opportunity for some of their new faces to prove how hungry they are for playing time.

“We’re a real young football team in certain areas, probably in most areas. But the attitudes are – when I say great, the attitudes are outstanding out here,” said Lee.

Coach Lee said this preseason, every starting spot on the roster is up for grabs. He and his staff are just waiting to see which players go above and beyond to secure their playing time.

One returning player who Lee says has taken on a leadership role is Left Tackle Garon Wiseman. Wiseman says he’s trying to be patient as the new players get up to speed.

“You know, you’re coming up from the Middle School. You’re coming in not knowing what to expect coming to a Triple-A program,” Wiseman explained. “So I feel like having someone to take you under their wing and be, not necessarily gentle, but give you some care and attention, I feel like that helps them a lot.”

But it is not all care and attention when it comes to Greenbrier East’s younger players.

Center Aiden Cole told 59News he is going to make sure the team has the right mindset once gameday rolls around.

“Try not to get nervous,” Cole plans to tell his teammates. “That first play just strap that helmet up and just knock somebody out.”

There will be plenty of opportunities for the Spartan’s young players to make a statement on the field this fall.

“It’s their turn now and they want to prove that they belong,” said Coach Lee.