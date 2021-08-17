Oak Hill Red Devils look to their ‘root system’ to continue program building

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — In Fayette county, a new season of football means new life for the Oak Hill Red Devils. Head Coach David Moneypenny and his staff feel a resurgence with the program this year.

They want to put even more of an emphasis on giving their players the best opportunities at this level and the next. Whether that means leveling the playing field when it comes to equipment or facilities, or drawing up out of the box plays and schemes.

Coach Moneypenny says after not being able to do so during the pandemic last season, one of the most important things is establishing that foundation right when players join the team.

“What we call our root system, that is where we kinda of replenish the kids that disappear year after year from graduation so you know we really spend a lot of time with those guys,” Coach Moneypenny said.

After spending time locking down timing and technique, Coach Moneypenny and his guys have their sights set on their first game against Nicholas County on August 27.